One displaced after porch fire in Denver quickly spreads into home

DENVER — One person was displaced after a house fire on Sunday afternoon, the Denver Fire Department said.

It happened after 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of South University Boulevard near East Florida Avenue.

Officials said it appeared the fire started on the back porch and spread quickly to the home.

One person, identified as Willie Jordan, was inside the home at the time and officers with the Denver Police Department pulled him to safety. He suffered minor smoke inhalation.

“They finally kicked in the front door and lifted me out, which is a lot harder than it sounds,” Jordan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is not clear when Jordan will be able to return. The Red Cross is working to find him a place to stay.