‘No bail jail’: Simple divorce disputes resulting in jail-time for some 

DENVER — Colorado couples go through about 22,000 divorces a year; most turning to the courts to settle all sorts of family, custody, and financial matters.

In the ugliest of situations, one ex-partner can get the other ex-partner locked up.

Some local attorneys called it “no bail jail,” simple divorce disputes which result in hard-time behind bars for clients who break the rules of an agreement. The offending party is often arrested inside the family courtroom under a civil commitment MITT, handcuffed, sent immediately to jail, and cannot post bail.

There are plenty of procedural rules which are supposed to take place before that happens, but a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation found a lack of consistency in what kinds of disagreements prompt incarceration.

Under Rule 107 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure, the jail-time, handed out by a magistrate of judge, is technically not even a “conviction.”

The “sentenced” party carries no criminal record even though they can spend days, weeks, or months in county lock-up.

Kirk Money is a city inspector and father of two school-aged children.

He has no criminal record, but he does have a mugshot.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found him in an orange jump suit, sitting in general population for six days and nights at the Jefferson County jail as part of a “indirect punitive contempt” allegation. Indirect means the alleged infraction occurred outside the purview of the judge or magistrate presiding over family court hearings.

Money said his problems started on the 4th of July, 2016

According to divorce and court records, in “even years” Money had that holiday with his kids.

He told FOX31, he took them on a short road-trip to see his folks over the long weekend. There was a problem though.

The “order goes on to say if July 4th falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, it includes the weekend.”

That 4th of July fell on Monday.

As was her right, Money`s ex-wife asked Jefferson County magistrate Jason Carrithers, to find Kirk in “punitive contempt” — throw him in jail for violating the custody agreement.

And that’s what happened following a short hearing.

Magistrate Carrithers, through a spokesperson, declined our offer to discuss the case, writing:

“The Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judicial officers from speaking publicly about cases. We understand your inquiry was more involved than just this one case, but Magistrate Carrithers respectfully declines your request for an interview.”

FOX31 cameras were in Golden when Money was released after about 144 hours in custody.

Money told us, ”I was without words. I didn’t even know how to comprehend that. To face six days for an interpretation of the parenting plan?”

Money said jail was the real deal. “They just handcuffed me. Brought me down. Put me in booking. In booking, they strip you. Then they move you up to general population,” he said.

Money’s friends made sure he didn’t lose his job while in jail and offered plenty of other support, which included calling the Problem Solvers.

“I don’t know if the total experience has set in,” said Money from the jail exit. “I think still I`m in shock.”

According to both the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline and the State Court Administrators Office, no agency in Colorado tracks how often judges toss someone in jail for punitive sanctions.

Often the only record is buried in courtroom transcripts.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found nine cases in Jefferson County last year by filtering through jail records and studying “Contempt of Court” files.

One of those cases was that of Colorado State Representative, Tim Leonard. He went to jail for two weeks after allegedly violating a magistrate`s order about educational decisions for his children.

The Representative declined our request for an on-camera interview, However in an email to FOX31 Investigative Reporter, Chris Halsne, Mr. Leonard wrote, “speaking about my active post-divorce case will be of no benefit to my children, so I will respectfully decline your offer. I will be interested in reading/seeing the results of your investigation. Good luck.”

Kathleen Hogan is a well-known Denver divorce attorney and family law scholar. She was not involved with the Money or Leonard cases, but has dealt with civil contempt hearings for clients in the past.

“This really isn’t to fill our jails any more than they already are,” Hogan said during an on-camera interview. “Typically, the real goal is to get people, particularly in domestic relations proceedings, to do whatever it is they are supposed to do.”

Hogan said she hears concerns about judges and magistrates bearing too much power in civil cases, but in her experience, the courts are often stuck in an unwinnable, emotional fight.

Hogan said, “It makes people angry if they are on the receiving end of a contempt proceeding, but on the other hand, the vindictive ex`s or soon to be ex`s, sometimes, it makes them angry if they aren’t able to get the kind of punishment they thought they should. For the most part, I think the judicial officers do the best they can to be pretty even handed and follow the rules.”

But Money can’t imagine there isn’t a different way to deal with divorce disputes, especially ones not related to financial matters like alimony or child support.

“Is there a better forum to handle these disputes? Does it warrant someone going to jail and being treated like a criminal over an interpretation? I don`t believe it does,” Money said from near the jail.

One of (if not the) leading law expert in Colorado on remedial and punitive sanctions for contempt is retired Denver Judge, Raymond Satter.

He told the FOX31 Problem Solvers there have been plenty of Court of Appeals rulings which found fault in the way judges or magistrates used the civil contempt process to jail someone.

If you want to learn more about how courts determines if someone should go to jail as a sanction (not a crime) here is a document written as a guideline for other judges written by the Honorable Judge Satter which explains the process.