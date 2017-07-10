Man sentenced to 26 years for trailer park shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison Friday for second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a shooting at an Adams mobile home park last year.

Brandon Karr fired behind him out of a vehicle into a crowd as he and a group friends drove away after a fight at the Berkeley Village Mobile Home Park near West 54th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, prosecutors said.

In May, Karr was convicted of one count of second-degree murder heat of passion, nine counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Rojelio Heredia, who lived next door, fired two warning shots into the air after the group began attacking a woman.

As Karr’s group left and he fired shots, Heredia responded by firing back at Karr’s vehicle, hitting and killing his cousin, Dustin Karr.

On June 26, Heredia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder heat of passion and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.