For all the wine drinkers, there are new wine bags from Vessel. They're simple in design yet luxurious, and are handmade with only the highest quality materials. With every bag purchased, Vessel gives a school backpack to a child in need. The single is $25 and the double is $35. You can find them both at VesselBags.com.
High Quality Wine Bags from Vessel
