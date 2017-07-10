Family of inmate who died in custody asks District Attorney to reopen criminal investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The family of a former Denver jail inmate who died while in custody is asking the District Attorney to reopen a criminal investigation.

Marvin Booker was arrested on drug charges and taken to Denver jail in July 2010. The 56-year-old was a homeless street preacher.

“He was homeless by choice,” his sister Anna Bond said, “He was out there for the people.”

In the early morning hours of July 9, he reportedly disobeyed a deputy’s orders because he wanted to get his shoes.

Four deputies and a sergeant pinned him to the ground and deployed a stun gun on the man. He stopped breathing during the incident, and later died at the hospital.

“He was letting them know he couldn’t breathe and they wouldn’t let up on him and that’s what really bothers me. He died an excruciating death,” Bond told FOX31 Monday evening.

At the time, the coroner ruled the death a homicide. Legally, the term homicide simply means other humans were involved at the time of death. It does not imply fault or criminal intent.

Then District Attorney Mitch Morrissey decided not to pursue charges against any of the Sheriff’s department staff involved. Ultimately, he found Booker’s death to be a direct result of his own actions.

In 2014, Booker’s case went to trial in civil court. A federal jury sided with the victim, finding the deputies at fault for the man’s death.

The jury awarded Booker’s family a $4.65 million settlement for punitive damages, funeral costs and the loss of enjoyment of life. Along with the $1.35 million awarded in legal fees, it is the largest payout in Denver’s history.

Booker’s family and legal team assembled in Denver to honor the seventh anniversary of his death. They laid a wreath of white roses at the entrance to the Denver jail.

“Nobody knows how special he was but me. But I thank God that he was my son and I really loved him dearly,” his mother said during a press conference.

The family is also asking Denver’s new District Attorney Beth McCann to revisit the criminal side of the case. They say they don’t believe justice has been served.

“It really bothers me because I looked at the video and saw how he was murdered, that was very painful,” Bond said.

Their theory in pursuing new charges centers around the Taser that was used during the altercation.

“For the last three years the city has failed to answer, where is the Taser?” Booker’s brother Spencer Booker said.

The Bookers believe records from the Taser will prove deputies used excess force by deploying the charge for longer than the manufacturer recommends. However, they accuse the deputies of getting rid of the Taser that was used in order to cover-up any wrong-doing.

“Because the Taser was used against policy, that Taser came up missing and another Taser was switched in it’s place,” Spencer Booker alleges.

Those claims have not been substantiated or proven in court.

The Booker family met with Beth McCann Monday to discuss the case. McCann has not said yet if she will reopen the case.

The Bookers tell FOX31 they feel “hopeful” that McCann is at least willing to listen.