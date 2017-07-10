Everyone gets free Slurpees at 7-Eleven on Tuesday

DENVER — Tuesday is July 11, also known as 7/11, and that means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven!

The convenience store chain hands out free Slurpees on July 11 every year but this year is special – the chain is turning 90.

Customers can get a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, while supplies last.

You can choose from any available Slurpee flavor – and you don’t need any special coupons or dress up like an animal.

And just in case one free Slurpee isn’t enough, 7-Eleven will continue their birthday celebration with Slurpee Week.

If you buy seven Slurpees with the 7-Eleven mobile app from July 12-18, the chain will give you 11 Slurpees for free.