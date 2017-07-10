Ed Perlmutter to drop out of Colorado governor’s race

DENVER — Congressman Ed Perlmutter, D-Golden, plans to announce he is ending his run for governor of Colorado on Tuesday, sources close to the campaign confirmed to Joe St. George.

Perlmutter launched his campaign just three months ago.

The decision comes a month after Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Polis announced he would join the race.

“The fact that Ed is leaving this race seems unfortunate,” political analyst Any Boian said. “In the eyes of a good number of democratic voters, he is a formidable candidate with the chops to compete.”

It was not immediately clear on if Perlmutter plans to seek reelection in his House seat in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.

Perlmutter plans to hold a press conference about the race in Golden on Tuesday morning.

Besides Polis, Democrats remaining in the governor’s race include State Sen. Mike Johnston, former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy and businessman Noel Ginsburg.

The Republican candidates include 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, Doug Robinson, who is the nephew of Mitt Romney, and former state legislator Victor Mitchell.

Former Sen. and Interior Secretary Ken Salazar decided not to run.