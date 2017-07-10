Denver mayor wants commuters to stop driving to work by themselves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is arguably the Mayor's biggest speech every year --- the State of the City.

This year, a heavy emphasis was placed on transportation, and reforming the traditional ways commuters think about going to work.

"I know many of you relish the days when it took 15 minutes to drive anywhere in Denver," Mayor Michael Hancock said to a packed crowd at Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center.

Hancock is proposing a plan to reduce the number of people who commute to work by themselves by car.

"73 percent of Denver commuters drive to and from work in cars by themselves, by 2030 our goal is 50 percent," Hancock said.

So how will Hancock convice people to ditch the car for the carpool?

For starters nearly 200 miles worth of new bike lanes over the next several years as well as new bus only lanes on major streets.

But FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George found out increasing parking rates may also be on the table.

"I think everything that is related to automobile travel in the city or mobility in the city is on the table," Hancock said when asked.

Many business owners however question the Mayor's philosophy.

"No parking no customers," Ron Tarvard who owns a coffee shop and a distillery on Broadway said. Tarvard says his business is down 5-6 percent each month since the protected bike lane was installed on Broadway.

"He's too far into the future, I like bikes but this is not Amsterdam or China," Tarvard said.

Hancock responds by saying a different mobility strategy is the key to keeping Denver relevant.