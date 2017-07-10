Denver International Airport making improvements to runway

DENVER — Work is underway on a $29.5 million project to rehabilitate and improve one of Denver International Airport’s six heavily-used runways.

Runway 8/26, located on the northeast side of the airfield, will be closed from July 10 to approximately Oct. 31 while crews replace 72,000 square yards of deteriorating pavement, improve lighting and runway sensors, upgrade taxiway safety areas and make improvements that allow greater ease of access for emergency response vehicles.

The airport is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to minimize potential impacts on airlines and passengers during this work.

DEN has a total of six, non-intersecting runways, and the other five runways will operate as normal during construction.

The project is part of the ongoing airfield pavement management program. The resurfacing work will be performed by Colorado-based Interstate Highway Construction.

The work includes the replacement of approximately 1,041 panels of concrete, each measuring about 25 square feet. The program inspects, documents, maps and photographs each individual concrete slab on the airfield every three years for signs of deterioration and compares the actual rate of deterioration of the concrete versus the forecasted life of the slab. In addition, airfield conditions are inspected daily by airport operations staff and annually by the FAA.

“Denver International Airport has one of the busiest airfields in the world, and we are committed to the maintenance and safety of this infrastructure,” said Ken Greene, DEN’s chief operating officer. “This work is a capital investment that helps ensure that the airport remains one of the most efficient in the country.”

The FAA has consistently rated DIA’s runways in good condition and the airport’s pavement management program has been recognized with numerous industry awards, including nine American Concrete Pavement Association Awards for Excellence in Concrete Pavement for airfield work.

DIA’s airfield costs are paid through a combination of FAA grant funds and airline fees.