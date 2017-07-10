Denver Fire says Mayor committed no violation for hosting more people than capacity at speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Mayor Michael Hancock no doubt filled the room for his State of the City speech on Monday. The only question did he fill it beyond capacity?

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George counted at one point over 600 people in the Hiawatha Davis Rec Center gymnasium on Monday, noticing the space had a sign which said 457 was the maximum.

"It wasn't intentional," Hancock said when asked about a possible violation by St. George.

"Is this an issue?" St. George asked.

"It wasn't today thankfully we got through it safely people seemed to be comfortable," Hancock said.

Denver Fire Prevention Chief Manuel Almagure confirmed the room was beyond capacity but said he made the decision to temporarily "up" the capacity to accommodate the mayor's event.

Almagure says that is permitted by code and can be done on a case by case basis.

Almagure emphasized at no point were aisle's blocked or a danger posed.