Daybreak Delights: Amaretto-Cherry Cupcakes

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Amaretto-Cherry Cupcakes.

What you Need

Cake mix or Scratch-made Cake Batter, Substitute Vanilla Extract with Amaretto Liqueur

Amaretto Simple Syrup (Recipe Below)

Cherry Preserves (Recipe Below)

Cherry Buttercream (Recipe Below)

Amaretto Simple Syrup

In a small sauce pan combine 1/2 Cup Sugar and 1/2 Cup Water, bring to a boil, once sugar is dissolved, remove from heat add in 1 tablespoon Amaretto liqueur. Allow to cool.

Cherry Preserves

start with 1 pound of bing cherries, and using a pairing knife halve the cherries to remove the pits and add to a medium sized sauce pan. Add one cup sugar, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and cook over medium low heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture slightly thickens. Removed from heat and refrigerate overnight.

Cherry Buttercream

to an electric mixer add 3 sticks of unsalted butter, and 6 cups of powdered sugar, mix on low to combine. (Add 1 tablespoon of Whole milk or 1/2 and 1/2 if frosting is too thick) Add 1 cup of cherry preserves and beat into the buttercream. spread or pipe the frosting onto cakes.