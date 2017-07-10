Crews search Lake Pueblo for missing fisherman who tried to retrieve pole

PUEBLO, Colo. — A team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials and volunteer divers combed Lake Pueblo after a fisherman was reported missing Sunday.

There was no site of the man in the murky waters for the 65-year-old man after he was last seen going into the water trying to retrieve his fishing pole.

When the man didn’t return to the north shore of the lake, witnesses called 911. Searchers used sonar on Sunday but could not find the man.

“We exhausted our staff and volunteers searching,” Lake Pueblo State Park manager Monique Mullis said. “We will spend Sunday evening studying video of our sonar and pick up the search early in the morning.”

The area of the search is about three miles west of the Northshore Marina, outside the state park, near a closed boat ramp popular with shore anglers.

The public is being asked to avoid the area west of the wildlife boat ramp while search and rescue operations continue.