It's time to put on your luau outfit because today in National Pina Colada Day! Don Tehan, Assistant General Manager at Ignite, joined us this morning to whip up some pina coladas and other tasty frozen cocktails.

For more information about Ignite Kitchen and Cocktails you can head to Ignite-Denver.com or call them at (303)296-2600.