California 19-year-old wins 2 big lottery jackpots in a week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teenager just might be the luckiest woman on the planet.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, recently purchased a $5 California scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County.

She scratched that ticket and won its top price of $555,555.

Days later, Dominguez bought a second $5 scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Monterey County. That ticket was worth $100,000.

Dominguez recently claimed her two prizes at a California Lottery office.

She plans to use some of that money on a new car.