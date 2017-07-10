Broncos tickets are 2nd most expensive in league, after Patriots

DENVER — Denver Broncos fans hoping to see a game in 2017 will have to turn over some serious money.

Tickets to Broncos games are among the most expensive in the league, according to a new study by Vivid Seats.

The average Broncos ticket in 2017 will cost you $302. That’s up 42 percent from last year.

The only team with a higher average ticket price is the New England Patriots. The average ticket is $380.

Atlanta Falcons may get suffer sticker shock when they see how much it will cost to see their favorite team play this season. The average ticket price jumped 135 percent over last year to $259.

The study also looked at the most expensive matchups of 2017.

The season opener between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is currently the most expensive game, with an average ticket price of $692.

Fans will also have to drop some major cash to see the Patriots take on the Falcons.

“The October 22 big game rematch between New England and Atlanta represents one of the most popular and expensive 2017 matchups at an average price of $591,” said Jeanenne Tornatore, Senior Editor for Vivid Seats.