Bonfils asking for donations with blood supply dangerously low

DENVER — Bonfils Blood Center said Monday that blood supplies are dangerously low in Denver and across the country because of a decline in donations surrounding the Fourth of July holiday.

Bonfils is part of a multistate network that is facing a shortfall of 5,700 donations in July.

It especially needs O-negative blood, the universal blood type, and has only half the supply it would normally have on hand.

Bonfils is also in need of platelet donations, which have a shelf life of just five days.

It is urging repeat and first-time donors to schedule an appointment online at one of its eight donor centers, at a mobile blood drive or to call 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Those who are 16 and 17 years old can donate with parental consent.