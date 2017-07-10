Beer at Home that Tastes Fresh-From-the-Tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer is tailor-made for summer. Whether you're cracking open a can at a barbecue, or popping the top off a bottle to unwind after a long day, it's a staple of the season. Now you can take your favorite flavor and make it taste like it's fresh from the tap, from the comfort of your home. Fizzics Waytap makes it possible. It's a product that got backing from two sharks on Shark Tank. It's basically a portable beer tap, designed to improve the quality of your bottled and canned beer with micro-foam technology. It's supposed to turn any beer into the fresh taste of draft.

The Fizzics Waytap is $129.99 at Fizzics.com. You can also find it at Target, Best Buy, Brookstone and Amazon.