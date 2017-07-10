× Amazon Prime Day: 3 tools to help separate the deals from the duds

Amazon Prime shoppers are gearing up for one of the site’s biggest days of the year.

The third-annual “Prime Day” runs for 30 hours, kicking off Monday at 7 p.m. MT.

Amazon promises to offer new deals every five minutes on hundreds of thousands of items.

But how can you really be sure you’re getting a good deal? We’ve put together a few tools that will tell you if the “Prime Day” price is really as special as it seems.

CamelCamelCamel

Link: camelcamelcamel.com

One of the most popular price tracking tools for Amazon shoppers, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history for any product on Amazon.com.

Just paste in a link to a product and CamelCamelCamel will show you all the data it has on previous prices.

You can also set up price alerts and the site also offers browser extensions.

Profiled by several websites, CamelCamelCamel was voted the most popular price tracking tool by readers of Lifehaker in 2015.

Honey

Link: joinhoney.com

While not exclusively devoted to Amazon.com, Honey has added features dedicated to Amazon shoppers in recent years.

This tool is specifically a browser add-on, so you’ll need to install it in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or the Opera browser. You’ll also need to sign up for the service.

Once installed, Honey will tell you the price history for any product page you visit, and let you add that product to a “Drop List” to be alerted when the price falls.

Google Shopping

Link: google.com/shopping

Search for a product with Google Shopping, and you’ll see the current prices at many stores.

It’s an easy way to check if the price on Amazon (or any site) can be beat elsewhere.

More Tools

If you’re looking for more tools to get the most out of Prime Day, check out Keepa for Amazon price tracking, SliceWatch for tracking prices at many stores, ShopSavy or Price Grabber for price comparison across multiple sites, and FakeSpot to watch out for fake product reviews on Amazon.