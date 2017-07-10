× 4 Rockies playing in MLB All-Star Game

MIAMI – Four Colorado Rockies players will play in this year’s All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfield Charlie Blackmon were voted in as starters.

They will be joined by infielder D.J. LeMahieu and right-hander Greg Holland, who were voted in as reserves.

It is Arenado’s third All-Star selection and his first as a starter. Meanwhile it is Blackmon’s second and also the first time as a starter.

The Rockies finished the first half the season at 52-39, the most wins by a Rockies team at the All-Star Break.

Coverage of the 88th MLB All-Star Game starts at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31.