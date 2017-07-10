3 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Denver

DENVER -- Three people were killed in two separate crashes on Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.
Two people died in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 near East Hampden Avenue.
Police responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. and took two people to a hospital with serious injuries, but they were later pronounced dead.
Two lanes of northbound I-25 were closed until about 10:30 p.m. while the crash was investigated.
The second crash involved two vehicles at Central Park Boulevard and East 40th Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The names, ages and gender of all three people who died have not been released.
The causes of both crashes are under investigation.