3 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three people were killed in two separate crashes on Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Two people died in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 near East Hampden Avenue.

Police responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. and took two people to a hospital with serious injuries, but they were later pronounced dead.

Two lanes of northbound I-25 were closed until about 10:30 p.m. while the crash was investigated.

The second crash involved two vehicles at Central Park Boulevard and East 40th Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The names, ages and gender of all three people who died have not been released.

The causes of both crashes are under investigation.