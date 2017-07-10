2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting outside Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven

DENVER — Two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man outside a 7-Eleven store have been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

David Houston, 25, and a juvenile are in custody, police said. The white four-door vehicle they were believed to have been in was also recovered.

Police released photos of the suspects and the vehicle in hopes of tracking them down.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, 39-year-old Justin Slyter was shot and killed outside the store at 551 E. Colfax Ave. near the Fillmore Auditorium.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.