Smokejumpers help battle wildfire in Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — More than a dozen smokejumpers are helping battle a wildfire burning in Rio Blanco County.

The Deer Gulch Fire is located approximately 21 miles south/southwest of Meeker, east of County Road 5, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office. It was estimated to be 47 acres in size on Sunday.

The fire was reported on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.

The fire is burning in Douglas fir and pinion juniper.

“Current assigned resources include 16 smokejumpers, 1 Type2 IA crew, and 4 engines,” the Bureau of Land Management said on Facebook on Sunday.