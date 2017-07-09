Smokejumpers help battle wildfire in Rio Blanco County

Posted 11:56 am, July 9, 2017, by

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — More than a dozen smokejumpers are helping battle a wildfire burning in Rio Blanco County.

(Photo: Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deer Gulch Fire is located approximately 21 miles south/southwest of Meeker, east of County Road 5, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office. It was estimated to be 47 acres in size on Sunday.

(Photo: Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire was reported on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.

The fire is burning in Douglas fir and pinion juniper.

“Current assigned resources include 16 smokejumpers, 1 Type2 IA crew, and 4 engines,” the Bureau of Land Management said on Facebook on Sunday.

(Photo: Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office)