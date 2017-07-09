× Peak 2 Fire near Breckenridge now 52 percent contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Peak 2 Fire near Breckenridge was 52 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. The incident commander said firefighters plan to make the most of good weather conditions on Sunday.

The fire was 84 acres in size as of Sunday morning.

It is burning in the Miner’s Creek drainage two miles north of Breckenridge Ski Area. There is no direct threat to the town of Breckenridge.

Evacuations for nearly 500 residences were lifted Friday night, however the Peak 7 neighborhood will remain on pre-evacuation status until further notice because wildfire conditions can change rapidly and there is still a risk.

“Weather today will be 2-4 degrees warmer than the last few days, with lesser cloud and thunderstorm coverage today and lower relative humidity. Firefighters intend to capitalize on this weather to continue holding and improving containment line,” Todd Pechota, Incident Commander, stated Sunday. “Conditions today will be good to sweep the area around the fire for smokes and hot spots.”

“A large part of today’s plan includes scouting for contingency lines,” Pechota stated on Sunday. “The plan is still being evaluated to the south and the north of the fire area. The contingency line to the south would involve crews tying together existing mitigation work to create a fuel break that could be quickly utilized as a fire line if necessary.”

“Structure protection groups will continue to work in and around the Peak 7, Red Tail Ranch, Gold Hill, and south Frisco areas. This group of engines will also provide initial response for any new fires that emerged in the area,” Pechota said.

On Saturday, crews were working to build and strengthen containment lines on the southeast and northwest flanks of the fire.

The firefight is difficult because of the steep terrain and the risk of the line being breached by the significant number of dead and down trees in the fire zone.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday by a mountain biker between Breckenridge and Frisco.

The fire did not grow Thursday or Friday because of cooler and cloudier weather.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on Friday morning.