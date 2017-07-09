× Pavement buckles in Parker, forcing lane closures near Pine and Lincoln

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Southbound Pine Drive is closed just south of Lincoln Avenue due to the pavement buckling, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening.

“Please use alternate route,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Officials did not say what caused the pavement to crack and crumble. We requested more information from the sheriff’s office and will update this article when we get more information.