Man killed outside 7-Eleven in Denver; police ask for help identifying suspects

DENVER — A man was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven in Denver early Sunday morning.

Now police are asking for help tracking down the suspects.

Investigators say 39-year-old Justin Slyter was shot and killed around 12:15 a.m. at 551 East Colfax Avenue. That’s near the Filmore Auditorium.

Police released photos of two individuals who fled the scene.

Investigators say the two suspects left in a white, four-door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $2,000.