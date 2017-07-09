Lightning-sparked fire threatens buildings southwest of Bailey

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire was threatening structures southwest of Bailey Sunday afternoon.

The Redskin Fire was burning less than an acre near South Platte Road in Jefferson County, officials said Sunday.

No homes have been evacuated but some people camping near Wellington Lake were told to evacuate, officials said.

One fire crew, four engines and a helicopter were deployed to battle the flames.

The fire was burning in grass and understory, officials said.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to officials with the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.