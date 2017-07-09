× Kyle Freeland comes close to no-hitter as Rockies beat White Sox 10-0

DENVER — Denver’s own Kyle Freeland was just two outs away from the first ever no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field on Sunday. But in the 9th inning the Thomas Jefferson grad surrendered a single to Melky Cabrera.

The Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0, winning their first series since in nearly a month.

Freeland threw 126 pitches, only the third time he has reached triple digits. He struck out nine and walked three.

It would have been just the second no-hitter in Rockies history. The only Rockies player to ever pitch one was Ubaldo Jimenez, who did it at Turner Field in Atlanta in April 2010.

The only no-hitter at Coors Field was by Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers on Sept. 17, 1996.

The Rockies finish the first half the season 52-39, the most wins ever by a Rockies team before the All-Star Break.

The Rockies get back to work Thursday when they visit the New York Mets.