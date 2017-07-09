King Soopers rehires disabled teen fired for false-positive cocaine test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Colo. -- A disabled teenager who was fired after testing positive for cocaine has been rehired at the King Soopers store in Erie, the FOX31 Problem Solvers learned on Sunday.

The supermarket chain fired 19-year-old Benjamin Sharp, who has cerebral palsy, after an employment screening test in April came back positive for cocaine use.

The boy’s parents told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that Sharp didn’t even know what it was or how you take it.

The family decided to have their son's hair follicles tested and it came back negative for all drugs, including cocaine.

Last week, King Soopers said they would allow Sharp to reapply and take a new drug test.

The results from that test are not back yet, but the store allowed him back at his job on Sunday anyway.