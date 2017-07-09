× Family, friends and veterans honor 18-year-old Ally Raber as police continue search for her killer

AURORA, Colo. — Family members, friends, veterans and current service members gathered together to remember 18-year-old Ally Raber on Sunday. The service at the funeral home was standing-room only.

Raber was found dead in a motel in Aurora on July 2 after police responded to a request for a welfare check.

Investigators said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death and said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Raber’s half-brother, Jeff Anderson, said she had been strangled to death.

Raber had just graduated from Eaglecrest High School in May. Her family said she was getting ready to leave for the U.S. Navy.

She had been accepted to the delayed entry program and was expecting to leave in September.

The two Navy recruiters who had been working with Raber attended the funeral Sunday, along with two veterans who saw reports about her death and wanted to show their support.

At least one uniformed Aurora police officer was also in attendance to pay his respects.

The suspect in the case has been identified as 20-year-old Arturo Garcia.

Anderson said his sister had dated Garcia, but her family had obtained a restraining order against him.

Anderson said Garcia was released from jail three weeks ago while awaiting trial “for the horror he’s already caused to my family.”