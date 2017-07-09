Crews hunting bear that attacked sleeping camper in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager camping with friends at Glacier View Ranch in Boulder County was attacked by a black bear around 4 a.m. Sunday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed. That’s near the town of Ward.

The teen was not sleeping in a tent and said he woke up when the bear wrapped its paw around him and bit his head, parks officials said. The teen said the bear was trying to “pull him away.”

He said he hit the bear and his fellow campers also helped fight off the bear. The bear ran off.

The camper, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old, was taken to Boulder Community Health, treated for his injuries and released.

Parks officials are now hunting the bear, officials said. Because it is considered dangerous, it will be put down.

The park is closed while officials hunt the bear.

Glacier View Ranch is a Christian retreat and conference center and is owned and operated by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, according to their website.

Their website states that there are currently two camps going on for “tweens” and teenagers, and another scheduled to start Sunday. We have reached out to Glacier View Ranch to ask how this is impacting their operations and will update this article when we get a response.

