Crews hold Peekaboo Fire in northwest Colorado at 12,675 acres

CRAIG, Colo. — Firefighters battling the Peakaboo Fire burning in a remote, rugged area in northwest Colorado kept the fire from growing overnight, officials with Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Blacksaid Sunday.

The fire is burning 12,675 acres about 50 miles west of Craig, the Bureau of Land Management said. It was five percent contained as of Sunday.

“Firefighters plan to continue making progress on line construction to the north on Sunday,” Incident Commander Shane Greer stated Sunday. “Crews will also continue working to protect the ranches south of the fire by constructing fireline and placing hose lays; should they be needed.”

“With the increase in fire activity on the west and southwest yesterday, firefighters have planned a contingency line from Highway 318 to the north, west of the fire, to limit fire growth,” Greer stated.

Greer said it was hot and dry on Sunday but the area could get some precipitation on Monday.

“A ridge of high pressure will remain over the area today; resulting in generally hot and dry weather,” Greer stated. “The ridge will move east on Monday, which should lead to an increased chance of moisture and thunderstorms.”

The fire was started by lightning on June 27. It nearly doubled in size between Wednesday and Friday.

The fire is burning in pinion-juniper, grass and sagebrush on Peekaboo Ridge, just west of Irish Canyon and Moffat County Road 10N and north of Highway 318.

Three ranches, multiple ranch structures, Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are near the fire, and are being monitored by ground crews.

Limited resources, combined with challenging access to the fire, are making it difficult to meet the full suppression strategy, according to officials.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place around the fire to allow air operations to proceed safely.