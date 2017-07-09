× Credit card skimmer found on gas pump in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police have issued a new warning about skimmers in the metro area.

Another skimmer was found attached to a gas pump in the 7000 block of East Hampden Avenue on July 6.

Last month, a Denver Police officer found a credit card skimmer on ATM machine inside a convenience store in the 3400 block of West Colfax Avenue.

So before you swipe your card, remember to take some extra time to check out the card reader and keyboard for anything that looks suspicious.