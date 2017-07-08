Wedding business is booming in the Mile High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver is not only a poplar city to live, work and play but now also to get married in. The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office says the number of marriage licenses being issued this year is up more than 10% over last year and we’re just entering peak wedding season.

“Really June through October is when we see the most weddings. I’ve had hundreds of inquiries this year from couples wanting to get married, way more than I can handle,” said Sara Brown, a local wedding planner with Sara Brown Weddings.

“In Denver particularly, we just have an influx of young people so I think that's contributing in part to the higher number of weddings that are happening,” she said.

June was a near record high. The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office issued a whopping 890 marriage licenses, the highest number in one month so far this year.

“What we’re seeing is venues booking out a year-and-a-half in advance,” Brown said.

Benito and Maricela Martinez just tied the knot Saturday.

“I accept. Yes I do,” Maricela said joyously laughing after getting married in a Denver church.

The Martinez’s are local, but Brown says many other couples are making Denver and the Mountains the site of their destination wedding.

“I'm seeing a lot of couples who live elsewhere, the Midwest, a lot from Texas who want to get married in Colorado,” said Brown.

“We’re doing a lot of planning of wedding weekends instead of just wedding days where couples can treat their guests to hikes and bike rides and brewery tours in advance of the wedding day,” she said of the reason the city is such a hot spot.

Wedding venues, she says, are now booking a year-and-a-half in advance making the competition stiff for dates of the couples choosing.

And now that wedding season is truly underway, the city says it expects the number of licenses issued this year will well surpass that of last.

“I think there’s so much to offer here in Denver. Denver is accessible, its easy for people to travel to and you know we’ve got the mountains and the city so its kind of the best of both worlds,” said Brown.

Now the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office is helping couples get down the aisle even faster. Starting July 11th, appointments can be booked online, but you have to apply for your marriage license online first.