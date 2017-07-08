× Train, semi collide on Highway 85 near Platteville

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A freight train and a semi truck collided along US Highway 85 near Platteville late Saturday morning.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said one person was trapped in the smashed truck.

There was no word on the condition of the person in the truck.

Northbound Highway 85 was closed at that location during the investigation.

The State Patrol did not have any other details about the collision.

This story will be updated as we get new information.