Stapleton residents see spike in car break-ins

DENVER-- Residents in Denver's Stapleton neighborhood have reported dozens of car break-ins recently. The residential area requires many homeowners to park on the street which could make them targets for thieves.

A large lit-up sign near Central Park warns drivers of potential break-ins. Denver Police warn everyone in the metro-area to be on high alert.

"These criminals are very good at it, it can happen so quickly it would amaze you," John White, Denver Police Department.

Residents report criminal activity in the area and attribute it to their suburb-like neighborhood that's still within city limits.

"It’s a pretty busy street as well, so I think that’s why people target my street and my house. I'm just very careful about leaving nothing in my car so there's nothing in sight," said Sydney Johnston.

Police advise folks to make sure valuables are out of plain sight, lock your doors and park in a well-lit area.

"We’re in a city, it feels like we’re in the suburbs but we’re actually right in Denver so you expect things to happen in Denver," said Yee-Ann Cho.

Denver Police recommend always reporting suspicious activity.