Police investigating shooting that injured 3 Saturday night

DENVER — Denver Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting late Saturday night.

Police issued two tweets describing the crimes.

1/2 #DPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Titan Court. 3 victims. Injuries non-life threatening. pic.twitter.com/etHSN4S0dS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 9, 2017

The first tweet, written at 10:05 p.m., said the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Titan Court. There were three victims in the shooting though none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

2/2: Suspect car possible white sedan occupied by several individuals described as black males. No suspects in custody. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 9, 2017

Police went on to say that the suspects are black males possibly driving a white sedan. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Further descriptions of the suspects, identities of the victims or motive for the shooting have not been released. This story is developing, check back for updates.