Police investigating shooting that injured 3 Saturday night

DENVER — Denver Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting late Saturday night.
Police issued two tweets describing the crimes.
The first tweet, written at 10:05 p.m., said the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Titan Court. There were three victims in the shooting though none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police went on to say that the suspects are black males possibly driving a white sedan. There are currently no suspects in custody.
Further descriptions of the suspects, identities of the victims or motive for the shooting have not been released. This story is developing, check back for updates.