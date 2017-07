JEFFERSON COUNTY – An adorable dog and his human got some much needed help from West Metro Fire Rescue on Saturday.

During a hike at Red Rocks, Riley the dog cut his paws and could not walk anymore.

West Metro Fire said they got stuck on a trail off Titans Road.

West Metro crews and Rangers with Jefferson County Open Space came to the rescue.

Crews hiked up the trail and carried the injured pooch down to an ambulance.