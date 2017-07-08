Evacuations canceled; Peak 2 firefighters work to gain more containment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters were taking advantage of a third day of favorable weather Saturday to gain more containment of the Peak 2 Fire near Breckenridge.

Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and relatively calm temperatures have helped the to the point that evacuated residences were allowed to return home Friday night, and the Peak 7 neighborhood was opened back up to everyone Saturday morning.

Crews have limited the growth of the Peak 2 Fire in Summit County, and evacuations for nearly 500 residences were lifted Friday night.

Crews were working to build and strengthen containment lines on the southeast and northwest flanks of the fire Saturday.

The firefight is difficult because of the steep terrain and the risk of the line being breached by the significant number of dead and down trees in the fire zone.

“Minimizing risks to firefighters in the fire area and providing for their safety will again be a top priority as they work to provide mitigation of risk for the community in the future,” fire managers said Saturday.

“Two structure protection groups will continue to work in and around the Peak 7, Red Tail Ranch, Gold Hill, and south Frisco areas. These groups of engines will also provide initial attack for any new fires that emerge in the area. These engines will be supported by two helicopters.”

Closures remain in effect

Peaks Trail, Gold Hill, Wheeler, Miners Creek trails remain closed. Parts of the Colorado Trail are closed where overlap occurs with trail closures in the area. Miners Creek Road is closed.

The Peak 7 neighborhood will remain on pre-evacuation status until further notice because wildfire conditions can change rapidly and there is still a risk.

The fire was 84 acres in size Saturday. Fire managers said it was 25 percent contained.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday by a mountain biker between Breckenridge and Frisco.

The fire did not grow Thursday or Friday because of cooler and cloudier weather. It’s at 84 acres and 7 percent containment, officials said.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on Friday morning.

Incident Commander Todd Pechota said he does not expect the fire to grow Saturday.

The fire is burning in the Miner’s Creek drainage two miles north of Breckenridge Ski Area. There is no direct threat to the town of Breckenridge.

“The best of the best have come to work alongside our local emergency services professionals to fight this fire,” Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said. “From the local agencies to the state folks to the national teams, we are incredibly grateful for all the courageous, unselfish efforts.”

The pre-evacuation notice for the entire town of Breckenridge, and the Silver Shekel, Gold Hill and Farmer’s Korner neighborhoods was also canceled Friday night.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed, the Breckenridge Police Department said.

The fire is burning in rocky, rugged, heavily forested trees that is being fueled by dead beetle killed pine, making containment difficult.

“There are three problems with that. First, it burns really hot,” a fire spokesman said. “Second is it throws spot fires and embers all over the place. And the third is the trees can come down without warning.”

In all, 362 personnel were working the fire, including 14 engines, 8 helicopter and 10 hand crews. Eight smoke jumpers and a 21-person hotshot crew also have worked to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.