DENVER — The Denver Zoo introduced one of its newest residents this week.

Berani is a Sumatran orangutan who just arrived in Denver from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans at the end of June.

The 24-year-old orangutan is getting used to his new digs, so the public hasn’t seen him yet.

But zookeepers say once he does decide to venture out, you might see him in the Great Apes building at the Primate Panorama exhibit.