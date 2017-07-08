Denver family grieving after 9 year-old boy killed five months after losing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family is grieving after 9 year-old Amadeo Gallardo was killed in a car accident the night of July 4th, just five months after his mother was shot and killed.

“I lost my daughter and I lost my grandson but I know they are now together,” Lynda Zamarron-Cobos said at a memorial for Amadeo on Saturday.

The family says when tragedy strikes it brings them together.

“I hope it goes to show we’re well loved,” Zamarron-Cobos said. “We all have big hearts.”

On the night of July 4th, after watching fireworks with friends, Amadeo was killed in a car accident in Commerce City. In February, Amadeo’s mother, Yvette Gallardo, was shot and killed. Both incidents are still under investigation.

“I’m just hoping that any mother or grandmother hold their children close because you never know when you’re going to lose that person,” Zamarron-Cobos said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.