STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hot air balloons dotted the sky in northwest Colorado’s Yampa Valley Saturday morning.

The 36th annual Steamboat Hot Air Balloon Rodeo takes place this weekend. The rodeo consists of contests like dipping into Bald Eagle Lake.

The action happens early from 6 to 10 a.m. They’ll be at it again Sunday morning.

The colorful balloon glow will light up Mt. Werner as the sun sets Saturday night.

Shannon Lukens took the pictures in the slideshow above.