Trump, Putin meet at G-20 summit in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began their first official meeting on Friday afternoon. They spoke briefly to reporters before starting a closed discussion.

Trump, who ran for president pledging to buck U.S. foreign relations conventions and put “America First,” came face to face with those promises at the G-20 summit when he met Putin for the first time.

Trump and Putin, before their official sit-down, briefly met and shook hands in what appeared — according to video posted by the German government — to be a collegial encounter.

Trump approached Putin in the video as the Russian president stood at a high table during an introductory reception at the G-20.

Trump extended his hand and a smiling Putin took it. Trump patted the Russian president’s arm with his left hand during the greeting.

In another clip of video, the men stand side by side, smiling broadly. Trump then patted Putin on the back before the video cut away.

The brief encounter brought Trump face to face with the leader of the country that United States intelligence says meddled in the 2016 election in an effort to get Trump elected.

Trump’s formal meeting with Putin, a pivotal encounter that will likely color the tone and tenor of U.S. relations with Russia for years, sits atop Trump’s schedule of critical meetings on Friday.

The White House is aware of the stakes. Top aides have worked for weeks to prepare for this encounter with Putin, known for his craft on the international stage, and experts have suggested the White House be prepared for a curveball from the Russian president.

Trump took to Twitter from Germany to look forward to his Putin meeting.

“I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin,” Trump said. “Much to discuss.”

Any Trump-Putin meeting — whether official or unofficial — will likely be tense as both have pestered each other in the lead-up to the G-20.

Trump chided Russia’s use of energy as a coercive force and for its actions in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in Poland, while Putin subtly jabbed Trump’s trade policies on the sidelines of the summit, according to the Russian state-run media.

“When discussing the situation in the global economy, the Russian side intends to focus on issues regarding ensuring positive dynamics of global trade,” Putin said. “We oppose the growing policy of protectionism in the world.”

Trump has championed more protectionist policies as president.

Trump’s meeting with Putin is surely critical. But the schedule is stacked with possibly tense conversations for Trump, including a prolonged sit-down with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Trump, administration officials said, plans to focus primarily on disputes in Syria and Ukraine when he meets with Putin.

While a formal plan for the meeting has yet to emerge, there is little expectation on the American side that Trump will bring up Russia’s 2016 election activities.

The president said Thursday that Russia could have been behind efforts to influence the election but suggested the finger can be pointed elsewhere as well and that “nobody really knows for sure.”

“I think it very well could be Russia but I think it could very well have been other countries,” Trump said during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Russia has denied any involvement.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in a report released earlier this year that Russia ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the election.

Trump, though, needled Putin in Poland, giving a well-received speech that strongly backed Article 5, the principle that dictates an attack against one NATO country is an attack against all of NATO.

Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said the Russian president took Trump’s comments from Poland “into consideration” as he prepared for conversation.