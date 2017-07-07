× Tech Review: Rachio Gen 2 Smart Sprinkler Controller

Sprinkler controllers are THE WORST. They are confusing, never seem to work right and haven’t changed much in 10 years or more. That is, unless you’re talking about Rachio! A Colorado company working to make your sprinkler controller… smart!

I first reviewed the Rachio back in 2015. Now, the newest 2nd Generation Rachio builds on what was already a cool concept.

Best part is, you may not have to pay full price! Many cities and towns offer rebates up to 100% if you buy a Rachio. Check with your ZIP CODE on Rachio’s website.