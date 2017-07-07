Study: Millennials having more strokes depending on where they live

BALTIMORE — Research shows millennials are having strokes at a rising rate, and that the trend differs based on gender and where they live.

The study published in the journal Scientific American analyzed hospital discharge data from 2003 to 2012.

The findings align with this year’s study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which concluded that among 18- to 34-year-olds, there was a 32 percent spike in strokes for women and a 15 percent increase for men.

It did not find a single definitive reason for the increase, but doctors say the surge is preventable.

“Almost perfect storm of problems,” said Dr. Marc Levey with Mercy Medical Center. “So you have obesity, eating too much, exercising too little, gaining weight, not being active, all of these factors can combine to produce a situation where the body just can’t deal with that.”

Researchers further determined that larger cities had bigger increases in millennial strokes than rural areas.

Most perplexing to researchers is not all the new stroke data for millennials mirrored trends seen in other age groups for the same part of the country.

Younger adults saw statistically significant increases in stroke rates in the Midwest and West, whereas in the broader population, there are more people having strokes in the Southeast.