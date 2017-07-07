Stay Hydrated in the Heat of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Summer has been sweltering. The extreme heat means it's really important to stay hydrated and keep an eye on your electrolytes, especially when you are playing outdoor sports. Courtney Kiang, our Registered Dietitian from The Little Clinic at King Soopers, joined us this morning with some great tips to stay healthy in the heat.

For hydrating, Courtney recommends:

16 ounces of water (pre-game 2 hours)

8 ounces of water (15 minutes before the game)

About 4-8 ounces of water (during the game every 15 minutes)

When you sweat, you need to replace the electrolytes you lose. Here are some great foods to help replenish electrolytes:

Bananas

Dried apricots

Broccoli

Cherries

Kiwi

Sweet potatoes

Tomatoes

Cheese

Greek yogurt

Popcorn

Pretzels

Courtney also brought some great ideas for pre- and post-game snacks:

Almond butter and jelly sandwich on whole-grain bread

Low-fat Greek yogurt and frozen fruit

1 Kiwi + ¼ cup roasted almonds

Banana + peanut butter

Small baked sweet potato + cheese stick

Courtney and the other Dietitians at The Little Clinic inside select King Soopers would love to help you. For more information about pricing and services, just send an email to Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.com. And be sure to follow them on Instagram.