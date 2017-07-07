Second fire burning near Peak 2 blaze in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY — A second wildfire has broken out near the Peak 2 Fire which has been burning near Breckenridge since Wednesday.

The latest fire, reported Friday by Breckenridge Police on Twitter, is burning near Baldy Mountain which is also in Summit County.

An SCAlert just went out regarding a wildfire on Baldy. Fire crews are on scene. Please do not call 911. — Breckenridge Police (@BreckPolice) July 7, 2017

The Peak 2 Fire has burned over 80 acres and the new blaze near Baldy Mountain has only burned about a half-acre.

Breckenridge police ask that residents not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

#Peak2Fire Pre-evacuation notice for Baldy Mountain Neighborhoods for a wildfire on N. Fuller Placer https://t.co/oWhxmbkpHo — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) July 7, 2017

Firefighters already have boots on the ground to combat the latest fire.

Nearly 500 residents have been evacuated from Peak 7 near Breckenridge while others in the area remain on alert. A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for the Baldy Mountain neighborhoods.

Officials said at a community meeting regarding the Peak 2 fire there is no estimate for when the evacuations for 463 residences will be lifted.