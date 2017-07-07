Roads reopen following water main break on Wednesday

DENVER — A water main break sent water gushing into the streets around 29th and Zuni Wednesday evening.

Roads in the area closed following the brake as repairs were underway.

Friday, the roads in the Highlands neighborhood reopened.

Another pipe in the same area broke earlier this year, flooding surrounding buildings and causing damage to nearby businesses.

Those same businesses were once again affected by Wednesday’s break.

Denver Water says it plans to replace a mile long section of the pipe under 29th Avenue this fall.