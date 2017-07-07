Public access to Lonetree Reservoir to be cut off in 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. — Public access to Loveland fishing area Lonetree Reservoir will be cut off next year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Northeast regional manager Mark Leslie said Colorado Parks and Wildlife negotiated for a 20-year lease but was outbid and was only able to retain the recreation lease through June 30, 2018.

“Sadly the agency may face additional situation like this in the future as we struggle to support our hunting and fishing access with a constrained budget,” Leslie said.

Lonetree Reservoir and the surrounding land have been leased for wildlife recreation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife since the 1970s.

Current fishing regulations will remain in place until biologists determine the level at which sportfish can be salvaged, and any remaining fish can be transferred to a public water open to angling.