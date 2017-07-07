Peekaboo Fire in northwest Colorado expands to 8,000 acres

CRAIG, Colo. — The Peakaboo Fire in a remote, rugged area about 50 miles west of Craig in northwest Colorado has grown to 8,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday. It is at 5 percent containment, and is burning in pinion-juniper, grass and sagebrush on Peekaboo Ridge, just west of Irish Canyon and Moffat County Road 10N and north of Highway 318.

Three ranches, multiple ranch structures, Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are near the fire, and are being monitored by ground crews.

The fire was started by lightning on June 27.