Outdoor Fun with Stomp Rocket

If your kids are tired of the pool, the trampoline, or riding bikes, you need to evolve to the next level of outdoor fun with the Stomp Rocket. Joana's kids and nephews tried it out for us. You stomp with full force onto a pump that sends your rocket up into the air up to 400 feet. The kids added another element of fun by trying to catch the rocket. Creators say not only does this get kids' hearts pumping, but it helps with memory, motor skills, and even social skills. The Stomp Rocket is under $25, and you can get it at StompRocket.com.